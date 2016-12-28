Armenia President hopes that positive tendencies in banking system will continue in 2017

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday attended a reception held by the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) on the occasion of New Year and Christmas.

Sargsyan thanked the CBA workers for ensuring stability in the financial system of the country in 2016, considering the challenges, including the April events.

He expressed hope that the positive tendencies of the banking system will retain in 2017, the political processes, including the parliamentary elections, not interfering with them.