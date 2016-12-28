News
Zakharova: If Washington takes new hostile steps, we will respond
22:11, 28.12.2016
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

If Washington takes new hostiles steps, there will be a response, said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the threats of the US about imposing new sanctions.

"The provocations staged by the White House will sooner float to the surface. In fact, they are already floating to the surface. The American media outlets reported as of December 8, that Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp announced about tracking the source of the hacker attacks on the electronic vote count system. The track leaded to US Internal Security Ministry.

Later, there was an attempt to urgently disguise this information by new flows of anti-Russian blames, which had no proof, "said Zakharova, adding that, history will not forgive Obama, given the indifference of his administration over the fate of bilateral relations.

