Actress Debbie Reynolds dies

U.S. actress Debbie Reynolds , who starred opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain, has died at the age of 84, a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, BBC reported.
She had been rushed to hospital with a suspected stroke.
Reynolds had been at her son's house in Beverly Hills - apparently discussing the arrangements for Carrie Fisher's funeral - when she was taken ill.
She was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre suffering from breathing difficulties and her death was confirmed a few hours later. It is thought she suffered a stroke.
Her daughter Carrie Fisher, renowned for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, had died aged 60 the day before, after spending three days in a Los Angeles hospital.