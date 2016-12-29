News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 29
USD
483.65
EUR
506.33
RUB
8.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.65
EUR
506.33
RUB
8.04
Show news feed
Actress Debbie Reynolds dies
13:41, 29.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

U.S. actress Debbie Reynolds , who starred opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain, has died at the age of 84, a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, BBC reported.

She had been rushed to hospital with a suspected stroke.

Reynolds had been at her son's house in Beverly Hills - apparently discussing the arrangements for Carrie Fisher's funeral - when she was taken ill.

She was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre suffering from breathing difficulties and her death was confirmed a few hours later. It is thought she suffered a stroke.

Her daughter Carrie Fisher, renowned for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, had died aged 60 the day before, after spending three days in a Los Angeles hospital.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news