Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 750 shots at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 40 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 750 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and with shooting weapons, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
More intense ceasefire violations were recorded in an easterly (Akn) direction of the zone of contact.
Even though the NKR Defense Army vanguard units did not take actions in response, the situation is completely under the watchful supervision of the Armenian armed forces.