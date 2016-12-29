News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 750 shots at night
10:30, 29.12.2016
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 40 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 750 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and with shooting weapons, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

More intense ceasefire violations were recorded in an easterly (Akn) direction of the zone of contact.

Even though the NKR Defense Army vanguard units did not take actions in response, the situation is completely under the watchful supervision of the Armenian armed forces.

Armenia MFA is taking measures regarding Azerbaijan sabotage attempt
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Tigran Balayan talked to Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan launched diversionary infiltration attempt, there is battle
Sniper and grenade launcher fires are being shot…
 Wounded Armenian soldier to continue his treatment in Moscow, MoD wasn’t able to find plane
According to the initial plans, Avetis Zaragryan was to undergo a chin plastic surgery in India...
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, quelled the adversary’s “activeness”…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, responded to the adversary’s provocative actions solely when absolutely necessary…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 300 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continued confidently carrying out its military task…
