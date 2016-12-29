News
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan launched diversionary infiltration attempt, there is battle
10:27, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early in the morning on Thursday, at Armenia’s state border sector, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense, informed that the Republic of Armenia (RA) Armed Forces have entered into a battle with the adversary. 

“Snipers’ and grenade launchers’ fires are shot, which continue,” he noted. “The RA Armed Forces fully control the situation by preventing the encroachment of the adversary.”

