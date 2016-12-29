Karabakh defense minister holds consultation, gives instructions

STEPANAKERT. – Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan convened a ministerial consultation, in the lead-up to the New Year.
The event brought together deputy commanders of the defense army, chiefs of the divisions and services of the army headquarters, and commanders of the military units, the NKR Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Congratulating those in attendance on the coming New Year, Mnatsakanyan also gave instructions toward precise organizing of the military service during the New Year holidays.