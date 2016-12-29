Armenia Armed Forces General Staff deputy chief has car accident

YEREVAN. – A vehicle crashed into a concrete column near the bridge being constructed at the North-South Highway, on the Yerevan-Yeraskhavan motorway, and ended up in the construction site, on Thursday at around 7։20am.
The passenger, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Enrico Apriamov, was taken to the Ministry of Defense Central Clinical Military Hospital, in capital city Yerevan.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense, informed that Apriamov and his driver have sustained injuries, which, however, are not life-threatening.