Armenia government adopts concept for shooting training for boys, girls
12:56, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The Government of Armenia on Thursday adopted the concept for shooting training for boys and girls.

The concept envisions the construction of free training and practice shooting ranges as well as paid recreational shooting ranges in capital city Yerevan and the provinces, from 2018 to 2024; and continuously, if needed.

At these shooting ranges, boys and girls will familiarize themselves with weapons, learn to aim and shoot, conduct regular trainings; repairing of rifles and supplying of ammunition is planned, too.

In addition, three to four shooting ranges are expected to be renovated each year.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
