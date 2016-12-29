Names are announced of Armenia soldiers killed during Azerbaijan sabotage attempt

YEREVAN. – The names of Armenia’s military servicemen, who fell during the adversary’s diversionary infiltration attempt, have been announced.
Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan were killed during the battle that was waged for the protection of the state border of Armenia, informed the Ministry of Defense press service.
Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early in the morning on Thursday, at Armenia’s state border sector, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense, informed that the Republic of Armenia (RA) Armed Forces entered into a battle with the adversary.
“Snipers’ and grenade launchers’ fires are shot, which continue,” he noted. “The RA Armed Forces fully control the situation by preventing the encroachment of the adversary.”