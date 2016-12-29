Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan sabotage attempt violates international requirements

YEREVAN. – Office of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has issued a statement in connection with the Azerbaijani armed forces’ diversionary infiltration attempt Thursday, at the border.

“This action by the Azerbaijani armed forces clearly violates all international requirements for protecting the right to life.

“Depriving a man—including a military serviceman—of life under the conditions when any likelihood of attack is absent, is subject to strong condemnation and is impermissible.

“It is strictly reprehensible to launch a military action near an inhabited village; and in the morning and afternoon hours, in that, which makes real the chance of causing damage to the village residents, and such intent by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“Based on the results of the carrying out of fact-finding work [on location], substantiated assessments will be made, to submit to the relevant international organizations,” the statement reads, in particular.

Azerbaijani troops had launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the RA state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan had informed that the RA Armed Forces entered into a battle with the adversary.

“Snipers’ and grenade launchers’ fires are shot, which continue,” he noted. “The RA Armed Forces fully control the situation by preventing the encroachment of the adversary.”

The adversary was driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties, including in the Armenian military positions, informed the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

“The RA Ministry of Defense possesses of irrefutable evidence of RA state border violation by the Azerbaijani side,” reads the MOD statement. “The military and political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the full accountability for the provocation that took place.”

As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.