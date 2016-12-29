Azerbaijan MOD confirms only one of its soldier going missing at Armenia border incident

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan has confirmed solely one Azerbaijani soldier going missing during Thursday’s incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
As a result of the fighting, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Chingiz Qurbanov, went missing, Haqqin.az news agency of the country reported citing the Azerbaijan MOD press service.
In the morning, however, the Azerbaijani side was dismissing the fact of this incident.
But, subsequently, it stated that, “A reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces was ambushed and suffered heavy losses while trying to cross the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.”
Earlier, the MOD of Armenia had informed that, as a result of a diversionary infiltration attempt by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Armenian army suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.
The adversary, however, was driven back, having suffered injuries and about seven casualties, including in the Armenian military positions; and, in all likelihood, Qurbanov is one of them.