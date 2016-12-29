Dollar continues rising in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.07 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 506.33 (up by AMD 1.52), that of one British pound was AMD 593.05 (up by AMD 0.95), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.04 (up by AMD 0.06).
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 246.46, AMD 17,642.7 and AMD 13,979.19, respectively.
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.