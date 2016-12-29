Scientists: Leadership qualities are inheritable

Scientists believe, that leadership qualities are inheritable, reports Informing. An international team of researchers conducted a study in the United States with a participation of nearly 4 million Americans. The study found out, that 25% of leader’s abilities depends on human genes.
Thus, experts insist that not only social environment and acts affect the leadership qualities of a person. Chances in leaders’ families of having children with leadership qualities are bigger than otherwise.
Researchers also found out, that people with similar capabilities are carriers of the gene rs4950. However, according to experts, people must development the inherited abilities, otherwise, they will not be able to realize their potential.