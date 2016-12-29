News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 29
USD
483.65
EUR
506.33
RUB
8.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.65
EUR
506.33
RUB
8.04
Show news feed
Incident on Armenia-Azerbaijan border: Co-chairs in contact with parties
18:02, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are in contacts with the sides, representative of the OSCE MG Co-Chair Igor Popov's office told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

No additional information was provided by the office representatives. They explained that the co-chair is absent.

Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the RA state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.

As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.

Azerbaijani side suffered seven losses, one of the bodies is on the Armenian side.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news