Construction of new high-voltage Armenia-Georgia power transmission line to start next year

YEREVAN. - The construction of the new high-voltage Armenia-Georgia overhead power transmission line will kick off next year.
Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources of Armenia, Hayk Harutyunyan, said the aforementioned during a Facebook press-conference Thursday, summing up the work carried out in 2016.
The implementation of the program will enable the mutual energy supplies to reach 350 and then 700 MW.
The construction of the second high-voltage transmission line has already kicked off. It aims to increase the mutual energy supplies with Iran by several times.
According to Harutyunyan, as a result of implementing these two systematic programs, Armenia will have a principally new power system.
Armenia will thereby have an opportunity to export thrice more power than the consumption of our domestic market. This creates serious preconditions for becoming an important player in the regional processes, the Deputy Minister said.