Official: 3 – 4 foreign airlines are holding talks with Armenia
18:01, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

3 – 4 foreign companies are holding technical negitiations on the possibility of working in Armenia.

Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation (GCCA) adjunct to the Government of Armenia, Sergey Avetisyan, stated the aforementioned at the Government session Thursday, responding to the question of Premier Karen Karapetyan.  

GCCA has sent an invitation to work in Armenia to over 40 companies, mainly European ones, as well as those based in Eastern Asia and Middle East.

''3 – 4 companies expressed practical interest and are holding technical negotiations with us,'' Avetisyan added. ''Keep this issue under control: It is very important to us'' the Premier noted. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
