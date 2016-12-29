News
Armenia to facilitate issuance of flight permits to foreign airlines
18:05, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - Armenia will facilitate the procedure for issuing flight permits to foreign airlines.  

The relevant decision on this was adopted at the Government session on Thursday.

According to the Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation (GCCA) adjunct to the Government of Armenia, Sergey Avetisyan, it has been proposed to maximally reduce the package of the required documents.  ''We studied the international practice and want to facilitate the procedures for those who want to work with us,'' Avetisyan added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
