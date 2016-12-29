Armenians working in Russia to receive medical insurance alongside with Russians in 2017

Starting from 2017, Armenian citizens working in Russia will equally with Russian citizens receive mandatory medical insurance (MMI), the statement of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reads.
The EAEU agreement stipulates that the social insurance of the EAEU workers and members of their family —with the exception of the pension one—shall be carried out in the same conditions and manner as for the citizens of the hosting state. In particular, mandatory medical insurance is included in the social insurance. Before this, the seasonal workers from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan had no opportunity to join the MMI in Russia.
The EEC carried out preliminary work aimed at ensuring the equal rights of the workers from the EAEU states in the sphere of providing medical assistance in the Russian territory, including through organizing consultations with the member-states on that issue. The sides agreed with the need to observe the Agreement on EAEU, and in late October the Health Ministry of Russia issued an order relating to the changes of MMI rules.
''With Russia's adoption of this decision, tens of thousands of workers from EAEU countries will get an access to the social guarantees on equal terms with the Russian citizens,'' Member of the Board (Minister) of the EEC, Karine Minasyan concluded.