German police releases Tunisian suspected of involvement in terrorism attack in Berlin

The German police released the Tunisian, who was suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack in Berlin Christmas fair, reports BBC.
40-year-old Tunisian was arrested yesterday. He was suspected of having connections with 24-year-old Anis Omri, the Tunisian terrorist, who plowed into the crowd with 19-ton truck, killing 12 and wounding 48. The Prosecutor's Office announced, that the arrested person is no longer suspected of having relations with Anis Omri.
The author of Berlin Christmas fair’s crime, Anis Omri was killed in a shoot-out with the Italian police in Milan. The expertise revealed his fingerprints at the wheel of the truck.