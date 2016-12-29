News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 29
USD
483.65
EUR
506.33
RUB
8.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.65
EUR
506.33
RUB
8.04
Show news feed
German police releases Tunisian suspected of involvement in terrorism attack in Berlin
20:31, 29.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The German police released the Tunisian, who was suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack in Berlin Christmas fair, reports BBC.

40-year-old Tunisian was arrested yesterday. He was suspected of having connections with 24-year-old Anis Omri, the Tunisian terrorist, who plowed into the crowd with 19-ton truck, killing 12 and wounding 48. The Prosecutor's Office announced, that the arrested person is no longer suspected of having relations with Anis Omri.

The author of Berlin Christmas fair’s crime, Anis Omri was killed in a shoot-out with the Italian police in Milan. The expertise revealed his fingerprints at the wheel of the truck.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news