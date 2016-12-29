Armenia MP on Aliyev: Who should we speak with, an irrational animal?

YEREVAN. - The militant policy of Azerbaijan does not get relevant assessment by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Leader of Prosperous Armenia Party, Naira Zohrabyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am on Thursday, referring to the statement of the CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha on the diversionary infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan in the morning.
Zohrabyan doesn't agree with certain politicians, according to whom Bordyuzha's statement was targeted and contained pressure against Azerbaijan.
''Rejoicing a formulation, which may turn into another one in an hour, is merely a consolation of heart. We shouldn't rejoice and wait impatiently for a CSTO representative to use a more positive formulation,'' she said.
In Zohrabyan's words, the diversionary infiltration attempt on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Thursday came to once again prove that being a CSTO member and signing different agreements cannot give any guarantees.
''We once again assured ourselves of how 'adequate' and 'rational' Aliyev is, as [former Armenian President] Levon Ter-Petrosyan—whom I greatly respect—named him recently. We once again assured ourselves of the fact that it is not possible to expect adequate talks from Azerbaijan. We also once again assured ourselves of the fact that Azerbaijan understands no language but for that of force. I am sorry that Azerbaijan once again showed its real face and killer qualities. Alivey once again showed that he is the most irrational and non-adequate phenomenon in the political pallet of the region. Who should we speak and negotiate with over peace? An irrational animal?'' she said.
As reported earlier, Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the Republic of Armenia (RA) state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province. The Azerbaijani armed forces were driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties—including in the Armenian military positions, informed the Armenia MOD. As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.