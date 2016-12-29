James Warlick: These renewed clashes demonstrate importance of working towards settlement

YEREVAN. – American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick deeply regrets the casualties which occurred along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and extends sympathy to the families.
In response to Armenian News-NEWS.am request to comment on the sabotage attempt by Azerbaijan, Mr. Warlick said “these renewed clashes demonstrate the importance of working towards a negotiated settlement that can bring lasting peace to the region. As we have said before, there is no military solution to the conflict.”
Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at Armenia's state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.
As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.
Azerbaijani side suffered seven losses, one of the bodies is on the Armenian side.