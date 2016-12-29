News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 29
USD
483.65
EUR
506.33
RUB
8.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.65
EUR
506.33
RUB
8.04
Show news feed
James Warlick: These renewed clashes demonstrate importance of working towards settlement
20:41, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick deeply regrets the casualties which occurred along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and extends sympathy to the families.

In response to Armenian News-NEWS.am request to comment on the sabotage attempt by Azerbaijan, Mr. Warlick said “these renewed clashes demonstrate the importance of working towards a negotiated settlement that can bring lasting peace to the region. As we have said before, there is no military solution to the conflict.”

Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at Armenia's state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.

As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.

Azerbaijani side suffered seven losses, one of the bodies is on the Armenian side.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news