MP: Continuous border shocks are consequence of not giving adequate response to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. - The continuous border shocks are the consequence of failing to give an adequate response to Azerbaijan, this resulting in casualties and loss of 800 ha land in 2014-2016.
Member of the Civil Contract Party administration, Nikol Pashinyan, wrote the aforementioned on his Facebook page.
''Azerbaijan won't calm down as long as it has not suffered significant territorial losses. Serzh Sargsyan, who considered the return of 800 ha land inappropriate in terms of avoiding casualties, does nothing to prevent new losses,'' he wrote.
As reported earlier, Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the Republic of Armenia (RA) state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province. The Azerbaijani armed forces were driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties—including in the Armenian military positions, informed the Armenia MOD. As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.