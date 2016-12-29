Sharmazanov: Year 2016 was a difficult one for Armenia in terms of politics

YEREVAN. - Year 2016 was a difficult one in terms of politics.
Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to reporters Thursday.
''This was the first year after the constitutional elections when we felt the trends of the constitutional reforms on our skin. But for the four-day April war, the reforms which have been launched since July, would have been launched earlier,'' he said.
According to Sharmazanov, year 2016 was a difficult one also in terms of the security challenges.
''The four-day war was a serious challenge not only for our statehood and society, but also for the entire region. The April war showed that the plans of the Azerbaijani military and political leadership didn't come true. Both Saint Petersburg and Vienna [summits] also proved this. Azerbaijan aimed to launch talks from a new page, putting Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) authorities in a difficult situation during the negotiation process, which they didn't manage to do. We have precisely noted that the terms of the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements are a necessity,'' he said.