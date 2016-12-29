Official: New Armenian government proved it is able to implement outlined principles

YEREVAN. - Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, is satisfied with the work of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan's government.
He said the aforementioned at the meeting with reporters on Thursday, summing up year 2016.
''Karapetyan's Government proved that it is able to fulfill the functions and principles, which Karen Karapetyan outlined during the discussion and adoption of the program of the Government, composed of Republican and Dashnaktsutyun party ministers,'' he said.