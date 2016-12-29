News
Sharmazanov names Yerevan police station standoff terrorism
23:02, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, named the Yerevan police station standoff terrorism at the annual concluding press-conference with reporters on Thursday.

Referring to the July events, he said that ''thanks to the balanced judgment of the Armenian authorities and President, the classic way of combating terrorism wasn't chosen.''

''The authorities followed the path of solidarity and tolerance, as a result of which it was possible to keep the country away from shocks,'' he said.

 

