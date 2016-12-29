Armenia official: Azerbaijan's infiltration attempt is a challenge to regional peace

YEREVAN. - The diversionary infiltration attempt on the border with Armenia came to once again prove that Azerbaijan is continuing a policy not aimed at the enhancement of peace in the region.
Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Edurard Sharmazanov, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), said the aforementioned after the session of the RPA Executive Body on Thursday.
In his words, this is a challenge to the regional peace and stability. ''The international community should condemn this operation in the strictest way possible. The military and political leadership of Armenia is fully responsible for all this,'' Sharmazanov stressed, adding that he expects a very strict assessment from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs as well.
As reported earlier, Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the Republic of Armenia (RA) state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province. The Azerbaijani armed forces were driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties—including in the Armenian military positions, informed the Armenia MOD. As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.