Armenia ruling party: April war showed that plans of Azerbaijani leadership failed

YEREVAN. - The April war showed that the plans of the Azerbaijani military and political leadership failed.
Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), said the aforementioned after the session of the RPA Executive Body on Thursday.
In his words, Azerbaijan wanted to launch the negotiation process from scratch. ''It didn't manage to. We have precisely noted that the terms of the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements are a necessity,'' he added.