Official: OSCE Minsk Group knows very well who launched diversionary infiltration attempt
23:20, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The OSCE Minsk Group knows very well who launched the diversionary infiltration attempt on the border with Armenia and who violated the ceasefire regime; this is a fact.

Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), said the aforementioned after the session of the RPA Executive Body on Thursday.

In his words, time has come to call a spade a spade. ''Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire conditions and launched a diversionary infiltration attempt. We expect a precise and targeted assessment, since general assessments and silence contribute to Azerbaijan's becoming more impudent,'' Sharamzanov stressed.

 

