Armenia border village residents realized from shots being fired that this was no ordinary incident (PHOTOS)

CHINARI. – The residents of Armenia’s bordering Chinari village, in Tavush Province, on Thursday woke up at 6am, from the shots being fired by the Azerbaijani side.
Even though the adversary did not fire directly at the village, its residents realized that these were not ordinary shots.
And they were to learn in several hours that the Azerbaijani armed forces had launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, attacked the Armenian military positions, and as a result, three Armenian military servicemen had fallen; but the adversary was driven back, having suffered double the number of casualties.
The Chinari residents told the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter who visited the village that they are grateful to the Armenian soldiers for protecting their safety at the cost of their own lives.
The village Christmas tree has been decorated, and the Chinari residents are getting ready for the New Year being confident that the border is secure. But they also say that the festive mood will not be full this year, since the entire village mourns the death of the fallen Armenian soldiers.
This Azerbaijani provocation, however, was not unexpected for the Chinari villagers because the Azerbaijani side gets “active” on the New Year as well as during the sowing and harvesting seasons each year. The residents of Chinari also know how to protect themselves when there is shooting toward the village.
In addition, the villagers say they stand ready to personally defend the border, if needed. And after the last sabotage attempt, the men of Chinari wanted to head for the Armenian military positions; but they were not permitted, and they were assured that the Armenian side is in full control of the situation.