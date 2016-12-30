Karabakh defense army dismisses Azerbaijan disinformation

STEPANAKERT. – The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army on Thursday dismissed yet another Azerbaijani disinformation.
“In addition to the [press] release we disseminated today, whereby yet another disinformation by the Azerbaijani side has been dismissed—that, allegedly, one of the homes in Ahmedağalı village of the same-name region had caught fire as a result of shelling launched by the Karabakh side toward Akn, we [hereby] publicize the [press] release which the Azerbaijan Emergency Situations Service disseminated today about the same incident, [but] in which an electrical short circuit is noted as the cause of the fire.
“At the end, we consider it necessary to recall that the practice of this kind of disinformation being disseminated by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine has become an ordinary conduct; and one of the most recent evidence of which was the baseless accusation directed at the Armenian side, after the unsuccessful [Azerbaijani] diversionary-reconnaissance infiltration attempt that was launched today at Tavush sector of the state border of Armenia,” the NKR Defense Army statement reads, in particular.