Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 1,300 shots at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 40 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 1,300 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and with various shooting weapons and sniper rifles, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Taking actions in response where necessary, the NKR Defense Army position-holding forces, however, continue overseeing the situation, and they clearly carry out their military watch.