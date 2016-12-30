News
Friday
December 30
Armenia MOD: Border with Azerbaijan was relatively calm at night
10:51, 30.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border was relatively calm, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia (RA), informed the aforesaid on his Facebook account.

“Few shots were fired,” he also wrote. “The RA Armed Forces fully control the situation.”

The Azerbaijani army had launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on Thursday morning. As a result, the Armenian side suffered three casualties, whereas the Azerbaijanis—according to the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia—up to seven fatalities.

