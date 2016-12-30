American Armenians launch online campaign after Azerbaijan sabotage attempt

After the most recent Armenian-Azerbaijani clashes, the American-Armenian community has launched an online campaign, in an attempt to express their views on these clashes to the American officials and politicians, informed Voice of America Armenian service.
Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), appealed to the Armenian diaspora. He recalled that the latest Azerbaijani attack took place during the New Year and Christmas holidays, which are important for Christians.
Hamparian urged American Armenians to join the online campaign. He said that they, as the Armenian diaspora, do their job, and contact their authorities so that the latter criticize and investigate the actions of Azerbaijan.
The ANCA official called on the Armenians living in the US to contact—via social networking sites—the representatives of the American executive and legislative branches of power as well as the leadership of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, and to inform them of their stand. He added that they can even contact US President-elect Donald Trump, on Twitter.
According to this representative of the American-Armenian community, they are trying to make sure that the attack against the Armenian side will cost dear to Azerbaijan, in terms of its international standing.