Armenia Ombudsman, UNHCR representative sign project agreement

YEREVAN. – Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Armenia, Christoph Bierwirth, on Thursday signed a project agreement for 2017 titled “Enhancing the capacity of Human Rights Defender’s Office to monitor the situation of refugee and asylum-seekers in Armenia.’’ The signing ceremony took place at the UNHCR office in UN House in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
In view of the significant challenges faced by Armenia in hosting a growing number of displaced populations in the past few years, the joint project aims to expand the earlier established cooperation between Human Rights Defender’s Office and UNHCR in the field of protection of displaced populations in Armenia.
The project acknowledges the important role of the Human Rights Defender and the Office in protecting not only Armenian citizens, but also displaced population living in the territory of Armenia. More specifically, the project entails cooperation in the field of (i) monitoring the situation of human rights protection of refugees and asylum-seekers in Armenia; (ii) enhancing the capacity of Human Rights Defender’s Office; and, (iii) publishing an ad-hoc report of Human Rights Defender.