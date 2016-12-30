Analyst: Armenia was defeated at CSTO, this encouraged Azerbaijan

Head of EU delegation congratulates in Armenian

Richard Hoagland to assume position of US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan will have to admit to failures of its adventurist actions

Spokesperson: Armenia forces took retaliatory actions at night, Azerbaijan army suffered 4 more casualties

US ambassador to Armenia, embassy staff extend season’s greetings in unique way

Charpentier: 2016 was rich for Armenian-French relations

Armenia MOD trying to identify dead body, with Azerbaijan military uniform, near outpost

Armenia President visits Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

Armenia Ombudsman, UNHCR representative sign project agreement

American Armenians launch online campaign after Azerbaijan sabotage attempt

Serena Williams to marry Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Armenia MOD: Border with Azerbaijan was relatively calm at night

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 1,300 shots at night

Karabakh defense army dismisses Azerbaijan disinformation

Armenia border village residents realized from shots being fired that this was no ordinary incident (PHOTOS)

Official: OSCE Minsk Group knows very well who launched diversionary infiltration attempt

Armenia ruling party: April war showed that plans of Azerbaijani leadership failed

Armenia official: Azerbaijan's infiltration attempt is a challenge to regional peace

Sharmazanov names Yerevan police station standoff terrorism

Official: New Armenian government proved it is able to implement outlined principles

Sharmazanov: Year 2016 was a difficult one for Armenia in terms of politics

MP: Continuous border shocks are consequence of not giving adequate response to Azerbaijan

Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan's profuse talk is unclear, senseless and obvious

James Warlick: These renewed clashes demonstrate importance of working towards settlement

German police releases Tunisian suspected of involvement in terrorism attack in Berlin

People are evacuated from court building and station in Belgium because of explosion threat

Armenia's Transport Ministry to reduce its staff by 293

Scientists: Leadership qualities are inheritable

Armenia MP on Aliyev: Who should we speak with, an irrational animal?

Armenians working in Russia to receive medical insurance alongside with Russians in 2017

Karabakh army dismisses Azerbaijani media reports

Criminal case launched into Azerbaijan's unleashing of aggressive war

Construction of new high-voltage Armenia-Georgia power transmission line to start next year

Armenia to facilitate issuance of flight permits to foreign airlines

Incident on Armenia-Azerbaijan border: Co-chairs in contact with parties

Official: 3 – 4 foreign airlines are holding talks with Armenia

Sharmazanov: Bordyuzha’s statement was quite a serious and targeted assessment

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan side is the aggressor

Parliamentary elections to be held in Armenia on 2 April 2017

Dollar continues rising in Armenia

Azerbaijan MOD confirms only one of its soldier going missing at Armenia border incident

ICRC not formally informed about body of killed Azerbaijani soldier on the Armenian side

Bordyuzha: CSTO assesses Armenia-Azerbaijan border incident as provocation

Armenia MFA: Baku embarks on a new adventurism grossly violating the agreements

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan sabotage attempt violates international requirements

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army suffered up to 7 casualties

World oil prices are down

Actress Debbie Reynolds dies

CSTO spokesperson’s “illness” prevents him from commenting on Azerbaijan infiltration at Armenia border

MOD: Azerbaijan saboteur’s dead body is left behind in Armenia military positions

Armenia government adopts concept for shooting training for boys, girls

Armenia MOD: Sabotage-attempting adversary is driven back, having suffered casualties and injuries

Names are announced of Armenia soldiers killed during Azerbaijan sabotage attempt

MOD: Armenia has 3 casualties in Azerbaijan diversion attempt

Armenia Armed Forces General Staff deputy chief has car accident

Karabakh defense minister holds consultation, gives instructions

Armenia border village domestic cheese production facility to mark 10th anniversary in 2017

Armenia MFA is taking measures regarding Azerbaijan sabotage attempt

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 750 shots at night

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan launched diversionary infiltration attempt, there is battle

Little more than half of Armenia farmers have domestic livestock, poultry

Book on Hamshen Armenians is published in Yerevan

Russian Foreign Ministry: Russian embassy in Syria is again attacked by terrorists

Zakharova: If Washington takes new hostile steps, we will respond

Pregnant woman and 2 children injured in Georgia natural gas explosion

Armenia President hopes that positive tendencies in banking system will continue in 2017

Kerry: Two-state solution of Palestinian-Israeli conflict is at stake

Sargsyan: Armenia is an advocate for peace (PHOTOS)

Construction of William Saroyan's innovative museum kicks off in Fresno

Karabakh MFA: April events influenced our foreign policy

Mirzoyan: Number of tourists visiting Karabakh fell in 2016 due to April war

Karabakh FM: We have no intention to cede territories

Netanyahu thanks Trump for support

Media: Tu-154 crash reasons are human factor and initial technical malfunctioning

Wounded Armenian soldier to continue his treatment in Moscow, MoD wasn’t able to find plane

China to set up Trump rooster statue for New Year eve

Donald Trump supports Israel

Bodies of 3 more casualties found on crash site of Tu-154

Armenia MP: Officials shouldn’t come up with critical positions after quitting politics

Armenia President authorizes laws

Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss combating corruption

Armenians injured in Georgia natural gas explosion ran out of house before incident

Armenians injured in Georgia natural gas explosion

Karabakh President signs laws

Kremlin tells about Russia-Turkey talks on Syria

Dollar still gaining ground in Armenia

First public Smart Phone Charging Station is installed in Yerevan

Serbia to abolish visas with Armenia

Flights between Yerevan, Moscow are delayed

Armenia wants to create free economic area with Iran by next April

Armenia to hold investment forums in UAE, France

Armenia government collects proposals for $240mn investment projects

97 people detained in UK during immigration raids

At least 2 people killed in India as train derails

Small plane crashed in Tennessee killing 3 people

Car plunges off cliff in Peru killing 12 people

