Armenia MOD trying to identify dead body, with Azerbaijan military uniform, near outpost

YEREVAN. – The Republic of Armenia Ministry of Defense (RA MOD) is trying to identify the dead body, with an Azerbaijani army uniform, near an Armenian military outpost.
The MOD on Friday issued a respective statement.
“As we already have informed, Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt—on the early morning of December 29 of this year, at the state border sector southeast of Chinari village of RA Tavush Province—which had failed as a result of the actions by the divisions of the Armenian AFs [i.e. Armed Forces].
“The dead body of a person with an Azerbaijani AFs’ uniform, [and] who had sustained fatal wounds, was discovered near one of the [Armenian] military outposts. Respective actions are taken to determine his identity,” the Armenia MOD statement reads.