Spokesperson: Armenia forces took retaliatory actions at night, Azerbaijan army suffered 4 more casualties

YEREVAN. – The logical development of the Azerbaijani provocation on Thursday took place tonight. The Armenian army divisions carried out retaliatory actions, and as a result, the adversary suffered four more casualties.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia (RA), informed about the above-said on his Facebook account.
“Let me remind [you] that, on the morning of December 29, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a diversionary infiltration attempt toward the Armenian [military] positions located southeast of Chinari village of Tavush Province; as a result of which, it had had up to 7 casualties.
“In actual fact, more than ten Azerbaijani soldiers fell victims to the adversary’s adventurism, within two days.
“Let me add that the RA Ministry of Defense has confirmed several times that it has irrefutable evidence at its disposal, regarding the heavy casualties of the Azerbaijani side,” Hovhannisyan also wrote.