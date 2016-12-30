Head of EU delegation congratulates in Armenian

YEREVAN. – Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, extended congratulations on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas season, and in Armenian.
“Dear Armenians, on behalf of the EU Delegation to Armenia, I congratulate you and your families on the occasion of coming New Year and Christmas holidays, and wish you peace and prosperity.
“Let the love, faith and joy strengthen in all Armenians’ homes.
“Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas, Armenia!” Ambassador Świtalski said in his Armenian-language season’s greetings.
#New Year and #Christmas greetings from EU #AmbassadorSwitalski. pic.twitter.com/CHTK922kFn— EU Armenia (@EU_Armenia) 30 декабря 2016 г.