Head of EU delegation congratulates in Armenian
15:03, 30.12.2016
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, extended congratulations on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas season, and in Armenian.

“Dear Armenians, on behalf of the EU Delegation to Armenia, I congratulate you and your families on the occasion of coming New Year and Christmas holidays, and wish you peace and prosperity.

“Let the love, faith and joy strengthen in all Armenians’ homes.

“Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas, Armenia!” Ambassador Świtalski said in his Armenian-language season’s greetings.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
