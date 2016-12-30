Analyst: Armenia was defeated at CSTO, this encouraged Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Armenia was disgracefully defeated at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as its representative was not elected CSTO Secretary General, and this encouraged Azerbaijan.
Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation Director, political scientist Stepan Grigoryan, on Friday stated the aforesaid. He noted this reflecting on the adversary’s diversionary infiltration attempt Thursday on its border with Armenia, and which took the lives of three Armenian soldiers.
“Azerbaijan, not being a CSTO member, proved that its influence in the CSTO is stronger than Armenia’s influence, even though Armenia is a CSTO member,” added Grigoryan. “Azerbaijan was against the representative of Armenia being appointed Secretary General, which was an important post in the CSTO. Azerbaijan realizes that, after this, it can [now] attack on Armenia, not Karabakh, without a problem.”
And in connection with CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha’s statement on Thursday’s Armenia-Azerbaijan border incident, and in which he had used the term “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” for the first time, the political scientist noted, in particular: “This statement was good. But I don’t think that we [i.e. the Armenian party to the Karabakh conflict] should be satisfied, since this isn’t the statement of the CSTO Secretary General. It’s important that the heads of all [CSTO] member states sign under this statement. (…) this statement was just the statement of Bordyuzha.”
Stepan Grigoryan stressed, however, that he does not consider this statement to be satisfactory.