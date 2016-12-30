Armenia PM to soldiers: We are interested that you may be proud when fulfilling your duty

On the occasion of the coming New Year and Armenian Christmas holidays, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan paid a visit to an outpost of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The PM got familiarized with the social and living conditions of the soldiers serving at this outpost, and spoke with them on the matters that concern them.
Also, Karapetyan congratulated the servicemen of the Armenian army on the coming holidays, and thanked them for their devoted service.
The Premier noted that the Armenian people are proud of their soldiers, who protect the state borders with honor and a sense of duty. Karen Karapetyan added the soldiers are always at the focus of the state.
“We are very much interested that you may be proud when fulfilling your [military] service, your duty,” he noted.
And reflecting on the Azerbaijani infiltration attempt Thursday on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan noted that the resisting team of the Armenian military position fulfilled its task with heroism, but at the cost of self-sacrifice, and defended the borders of Armenia.