Dollar continues rising in Armenia
16:04, 30.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.94/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.29 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 512.20 (up by AMD 5.87), that of one British pound was AMD 595.54 (up by AMD 2.49), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.88 (down by AMD 0.16).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 249.88, AMD 17,829.09 and AMD 13,972.01, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

