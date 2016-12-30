Expert: Azerbaijan hasn't been held accountable before international community for April war

The diversionary infiltration attempt by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the border with Armenia is a violation of Armenia’s sovereignty.
Russian military expert Vladimir Yevseyev told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
In his words, pursuant to the agreements between Russia and Armenia, the former has an obligation to defend Armenia from external threat, specifically from the Azerbaijani side.
Touching on Russia’s reaction on the diversionary infiltration attempt initiated by Baku, considering the creation of the Armenian-Russian military group, Yevseyev noted: “Of course, Russia will condemn this provocation. This clash didn’t event take place in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. This raises serious concerns, since there is also the Nakhchivan border on which provocation is also quite possible.
Unfortunately, this kind of activity didn’t stop after Russia’s supply of arms to Armenia and after the decision to create joint Armenian-Russian troops.”
According to the expert, the response to this should be the enhancement of border security along the entire parameter, including Nakhchivan section and addition equipment with technical means of control so that it is possible to duly clarify possible facts of diversion by Azerbaijan.
“It is crystal clear that the last steps initiated by Russia and Armenia don’t guarantee against such kind of actions. Thus, additional measures aimed at defending the border are needed. Second, I think it is necessary to raise the issue on investigation and constant observation in the border zone, since nobody definitely thinks that Armenians attacked themselves. Someone did attack, didn’t they? Certain reaction from the international community should follow. The state which constantly violates the border feels impunity and provokes the further recurrence of such cases,” Yevseyev said, stressing that Azerbaijan hasn’t been held accountable before the international community even for the April war.
As reported earlier, Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the Republic of Armenia (RA) state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province. The Azerbaijani armed forces were driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties—including in the Armenian military positions, informed the Armenia MOD. As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.