Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army lost another soldier

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani armed forces have lost another military serviceman.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, informed about the aforesaid on his Facebook account.
Earlier, Hovhannisyan had informed that the logical development of the Azerbaijani provocation on Thursday had taken place last night. Accordingly, the Armenian army divisions had carried out retaliatory actions, and as a result, the adversary had had four more casualties.
On the morning of December 29, the Azerbaijani armed forces had launched a diversionary infiltration attempt toward the Armenian military positions located southeast of Chinari village of Tavush Province of Armenia. As a result, however, they had suffered up to seven casualties.