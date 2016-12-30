News
New Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus A will have stylus
20:27, 30.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus smartphone will have a stylus or S Pen. Moreover, it will not be supplied with the device but will be sold separately, reports Informing. It is expected, that Galaxy S8 Plus will come with either 5.1 inches’ or 6 inches’ display.

Experts do not rule out a possibly, that the equipping Galaxy S8 Plus with stylus are rumors only. Note, that it has not been officially announced so far the date and the place of the presentation of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. It is only known, that it will come in use in April.

