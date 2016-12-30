Armenia Ombudsman representative carries out fact finding at border village affected by Azerbaijan infiltration attempt

YEREVAN. – A representative of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia has carried out a fact-finding work at Chinari village in Tavush Province, and in connection with the Azerbaijani armed forces’ diversionary infiltration attempt Thursday toward the Armenian military positions located southeast of the village.
The Ombudsman’s office informed about the aforesaid in a statement.
Accordingly, as a result of this fact finding, facts were recorded to the effect that three Armenian soldiers were killed Thursday by the Armenian armed forces, but under conditions when there was no probability or risk of an attack.
In addition, the attack was carried out in such a way that it clearly attests to the Azerbaijani army’s intention of causing harm to civilians.
The fact-finding work also recorded traces of shooting, which indicate that targeted shots were fired toward the houses of civilians.
As per the aforesaid statement, these inroads by the Azerbaijan armed forces clearly violate all international requirements for human rights.
The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has begun preparing the summary document of the results of the fact-finding work carried out; and this document will be submitted to competent international organizations.