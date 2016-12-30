Putin congratulates his Armenian counterpart on forthcoming New Year and Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on New Year and Christmas.
Putin highly appreciated Armenia’s contribution to the development of integration processes in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and CIS.
Furthermore, he stressed that the sides will continue the joint work towards deepening the political, trade and economic, scientific and technical, as well as humanitarian cooperation and coordination of efforts in deciding pressing international issues.