News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 30
USD
483.94
EUR
512.2
RUB
7.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.94
EUR
512.2
RUB
7.88
Show news feed
Putin congratulates his Armenian counterpart on forthcoming New Year and Christmas
18:30, 30.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on New Year and Christmas.

Putin highly appreciated Armenia’s contribution to the development of integration processes in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and CIS.

Furthermore, he stressed that the sides will continue the joint work towards deepening the political, trade and economic, scientific and technical, as well as humanitarian cooperation and coordination of efforts in deciding pressing international issues. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news