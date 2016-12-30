Armenia former Defense Minister finds the “way out” after 8 years of holding office

In a few days we will enter the year 2017, the expectations and plans for which are precisely outlined for me, former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan stated Friday.
In particular, he noted:
“The economy of Armenia needs radical changes, the political relations calling for a rise to a new quality level and constructive redistributions, and the security system for further strengthening. Parallel with all this, the maximal establishment of justice will cause a wave of confidence among our society.
In a few months the parliamentary elections will be held, whose role and significance greatly differ from those of the previous elections: we expect elections which will be equivalent to the presidential ones, as a result of which both the legislative and executive authorities will be formed.
It is important to realize that the further process of our state depends on the vote of each of us. Whether the economy will develop or continue “treading on the same place,”whether justice will be restored and whether the families of our compatriots will remain in the Homeland or choose to migrate depends on the vote of each of us. And finally, will the adversary engage in military adventure or choose to solve the issue through peaceful means?
It is time for real actions, real results and achievements. New solutions and new brave steps are needed. We have no time and right to linger. Being a powerful and creative nation, the 10-million global Armenian community should have a common goal and the entire Armenian nation should develop Armenia and Artsakh with united forces.”