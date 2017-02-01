EU Ambassador: Trade part of EU-Armenia framework agreement will be very modest

YEREVAN. – The framework agreement with EU will be the most advanced agreement betweenteh th European Union and any of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, head of EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He said the negotiations between Armenia and EU on new framework agreement enter the final phrase. Mr. Switalski said he cannot speak about any concrete dates.

“With the political will this agreement can be concluded in quite short time,” he said.

The political part will contain a very strong commitment on both parties to deepen political dialogue, cooperation on foreign policy, security and defense matters.

“The economic and trade part will not be as ambitious as the free trade agreement for obvious reasons. The trade part will be very modest, but still we will have as the basis WTO regime,” Ambassador said.

Nevertheless, the diplomat emphasized there will be elements which will introduce new quality to the trade and economic part.

“I think that for foreign investors this agreement will serve as an encouragement to do business in Armenia, because even from political point of view the framework agreement will constitute a political assurance that Armenia is in good terms with EU, and it makes sense to consider business opportunities in Armenia,” he added.