News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
EU aims to make 2017 a year of fight against corruption in Armenia
16:19, 01.02.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The EU aims to make 2017 a year of fight against corruption in Armenia, head of EU delegation Piotr Switalski said presenting "Stop the Flow of Corruption” campaign.

He expressed confidence that 2017 will be a breakthrough year in this regard, since the new Armenian government has put the fight against corruption among priorities in addition to serious efforts to form a new institutional and legislative framework.

The EU will continue its assistance to the Armenian government, as well as to civil society in the fight against corruption. This year is an opportunity to make a step forward, Switalski said.

According to him, Armenia has also a very professional and dedicated civil society which is actively involved in the fight against corruption.

The campaign will feature animated films, music videos, campaign materials, which show that corruption is a bad phenomenon.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Official: EU and Armenia have great potential for cooperation
Referring to the relations with EU, he noted that Armenia and EU are currently holding talks...
 Armenia Minister of Economic Development and EU official discuss cooperation
Issues on the ongoing talks on the new framework agreement between Armenia and EU concerning trade and investments were discussed...
 European Parliament votes to lift visas for Georgian citizens
The legislation still needs to be formally approved by the Council...
 European Parliament to approve cancellation of visa regime for Georgian citizens
European Parliament will support the cancellation of visa regime for Georgian citizens…
 EU plans to extend border control of Schengen zone countries for 3 months
The EU should extend border control of Schengen zone countries, unless the migration routes are being developed to overcome the crisis…
 EU Ambassador: Trade part of EU-Armenia framework agreement will be very modest
“I think that for foreign investors this agreement will serve as an encouragement to do business in Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news