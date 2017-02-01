YEREVAN. – The EU aims to make 2017 a year of fight against corruption in Armenia, head of EU delegation Piotr Switalski said presenting "Stop the Flow of Corruption” campaign.

He expressed confidence that 2017 will be a breakthrough year in this regard, since the new Armenian government has put the fight against corruption among priorities in addition to serious efforts to form a new institutional and legislative framework.

The EU will continue its assistance to the Armenian government, as well as to civil society in the fight against corruption. This year is an opportunity to make a step forward, Switalski said.

According to him, Armenia has also a very professional and dedicated civil society which is actively involved in the fight against corruption.

The campaign will feature animated films, music videos, campaign materials, which show that corruption is a bad phenomenon.