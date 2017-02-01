Turkish figure of Armenian origin condemns Trump's immigration ban

Member of the City Council of Istanbul, Armenian by origin, Nurhan Cetinkayan chose an unusual way to express his protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration order in social networks.
“I condemn the disrespectful step of Trump: we all are Muslims, we all are brothers,” Cetinkayan wrote.
He explained that this step is a response to the slogan of Muslims “We all are Armenians” with which they chanted during the events devoted to Grant Dink's memory.
It should be noted that the president’s order suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.