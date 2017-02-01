News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Woman threatens to blow up bridge in Sacramento
15:39, 01.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

West Sacramento Police arrested a woman Tuesday afternoon after using a car to block traffic near Sacramento's Tower Bridge.

The woman had reportedly told the police the car had been equipped with an explosive device. Police said they did find “several suspicious devices” in the car, but couldn't give any details.

Officers now have the woman in custody, but the bridge remains closed as they are assessing the threat.

Footage from the scene shows a police robot conducting a search for “explosives” inside the car.

The woman allegedly told a witness she had a plastic bag full of tennis balls with wires sticking out of them.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news