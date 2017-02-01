Woman threatens to blow up bridge in Sacramento

West Sacramento Police arrested a woman Tuesday afternoon after using a car to block traffic near Sacramento's Tower Bridge.
The woman had reportedly told the police the car had been equipped with an explosive device. Police said they did find “several suspicious devices” in the car, but couldn't give any details.
Officers now have the woman in custody, but the bridge remains closed as they are assessing the threat.
Footage from the scene shows a police robot conducting a search for “explosives” inside the car.
The woman allegedly told a witness she had a plastic bag full of tennis balls with wires sticking out of them.